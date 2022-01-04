Yakima continued digging out of a mountain of snow on Tuesday, with more in the forecast Wednesday night.
Most Yakima area schools had a delayed start.
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened at 10 a.m. with traction tires required, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The White Pass Ski Area is planning for a delayed opening, mid- to late morning, due to the highway closure.
Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was open with chains required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. It was snowing hard at 8:30 a.m., with poor visibility.
Light snow is expected again in Yakima on Tuesday night, said Cole Evans, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore. The dusting could produce half an inch to an inch, he said: “It’s just going to be a quick hitter, not too bad.”
The forecast shows more significant snow falling Wednesday and Thursday, Evans said. Still, the predicted accumulation totals of 3 to 5 inches in Yakima and 2 to 4 inches throughout the Lower Valley aren’t quite as high as the area saw Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.