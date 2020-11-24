Yakima residents whose winter-time traditions include walking the lighted paths of the Yakima Area Arboretum during the nonprofit’s Luminaria event will have to wait until 2021.
Colleen Adams-Schuppe, the arboretum’s executive director, said staff made the difficult decision last week to cancel the annual event, which has been a tradition for more than 30 years. The event usually attracts thousands of people.
“After many discussions and the recent mandates by Governor Jay Inslee, we must cancel to ensure the health of our employees, volunteers, and the thousands of visitors who attend each year,” Adams-Schuppe said in the official announcement of the event’s cancellation. “Denying the COVID-19 virus the opportunity to spread is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves, our volunteers, and our community.”
Another consideration involved the city of Yakima staff not being able to help control traffic this year, and whether volunteers could handle the influx of cars on State Route 24 and Nob Hill Boulevard, she said.
“We feel serious grief at not being able to hold Luminaria this year,” Adams-Schuppe said. “But without the necessary resources to keep everyone safe, it would be too hard to do.”
The arboretum is still offering virtual events this winter, including an online wreath class for December.
The arboretum’s grounds remain open during daylight hours.
“We invite you to continue to enjoy the arboretum grounds during daylight hours for your physical and mental well-being,” Adams-Schuppe said. “Bundle up and come on out to take a walk, collect acorns, rake some leaves, and do a little bird watching at the bird blind. Let the Yakima Area Arboretum help soothe your soul.”