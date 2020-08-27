The Yakima Area Arboretum is rolling out several projects and programs to keep the community connected to nature this autumn, including three virtual events and nature boxes to help parents with home-schooling activities.
Colleen Adams-Schuppe, the arboretum’s executive director, said a virtual garden tour will have four episodes over four weeks hosted by “plant geek” Jeff VanTroba. Three of the episodes will feature one garden, and the fourth will showcase two different gardens. Videos will be between 10 minutes and an hour and free to watch.
Local businesses are helping to sponsor the video project, which Adams-Schuppe said she hopes will have viewing appeal to those beyond the Yakima community.
“We are hoping these videos will have greater appeal to gardeners all across the country, especially in the Inland West where there are very few videos focusing on this environment,” she said.
The arboretum is planning to move its annual Autumn Bounty fundraiser online. The fundraising campaign will run Sept. 1-26.
Although there won’t be a live auction, big tent or dinner this year, Adams-Schuppe said she hopes veteran supporters and new visitors will consider contributing. Visitorship to the grounds has been up by about 300% since COVID-19 hit, she said.
Other upcoming events:
• The nonprofit’s silent auction, with more than 20 items up for grabs, is slated for Sept. 9-19.
• Online orders for the arboretum’s first-ever fall plant sale will start at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The sale will end at 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17. Curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Sept. 26.
• Parents and caregivers looking for fun, nature-based activities for their children can pick up nature boxes at the arboretum’s gift shop. The boxes have three different themes, support Washington State Science and Learning Standards, and are $29.99 each.
For more information about the Yakima Area Arboretum, visit https://www.ahtrees.org.