Notable projects

James Douglas Cowan began as an architect in Yakima and moved to Seattle in 1967. He worked for The Richardson Associates (TRA), McKinley and Associates and Seafirst National Bank in Seattle before retiring in 1985.

Notable projects by Cowan & Paddock and Cowan, Paddock & Hollingbery:

• James Cowan residence, Yakima, 1952

• Dr. James Devney residence, Ellensburg, 1957

• Yakima Valley College, Yakima, 1957-1969

• Eisenhower High School/Wilson Junior High, Yakima, 1957 (demolished 2013)

• Stephens-Whitney Hall, Central Washington University, Ellensburg, 1958-1961

• Hardy Residence, Yakima, late 1950s

• Stuart Semon residence, Yakima, late 1950s

• Bank of Yakima, Yakima, 1960

• Central Valley Bank, Toppenish, 1962

• Big Bend Community College Campus, Moses Lake, 1963

• Adamson Building, Yakima, 1964

• KEPR-TV Studio, Pasco, 1964

• Washington State University Irrigation Experiment Lab, 1964

• Pateros Public Library, 1966

• Sun Tower Retirement Home, 1967

• Centennial Yakima Banking Center, Bank of Washington, 1968

• Pacific National Bank of Washington (Wells Fargo building), Yakima, 1968

• Physical Education Building at Washington State University, Pullman, 1969

Projects while at The Richardson Associates (TRA), Seattle:

• Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Eatonville, Wash., 1975

Firm Executed Designs:

• University of Washington Aerospace Laboratory, Seattle, 1968

• Chamber of Commerce building restoration, Seattle, 1971

• Group Health Hospital, Seattle, 1972

• SeaTac International Airport, terminal and parking garage, 1974

• People’s National Bank, 1974