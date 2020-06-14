In high school, Laurie Cowan got a part-time job working for her father, James D. Cowan. It wasn’t much, just handling some light duties in his offices on the 11th floor of the A.E. Larson Building.
The Art Deco structure was the city’s first skyscraper, built by its namesake in 1931. Outside, sleek motifs and subtly different shades of brick guide eyes upward. Inside, geometric designs in glossy materials give the petite lobby glamour and depth.
Its architect, John W. Maloney, was James Cowan’s first boss. In December 1956, Cowan and William E. Paddock bought Maloney’s Yakima architectural practice from their former employer, going into business as Cowan & Paddock, Architects. In 1963, after a joint venture with Moses Lake architect Donald R. Hollingbery, the firm became Cowan, Paddock & Hollingbery, with Cowan its lead architect.
Laurie Cowan graduated from Eisenhower High School, a building her father’s firm completed in 1957. She grew up in a house her father designed in the Gilbert Park area.
“Even at the age of 6, I was very proud that my father designed the house that we lived in. It really impressed me that he designed a house and he was an architect, and we all loved the house all the more for it,” said Cowan, of Mercer Island.
A Naches High School graduate who lent his artistry to notable mid-century modern structures throughout Washington, James Cowan would have celebrated his 100th birthday on June 19. He died in Seattle on May 22, 1999. Paddock died in 2002.
Landmark projects in Yakima include Kendall Hall at Yakima Valley College, constructed as the Fine Arts Building in 1961; and the National Bank of Washington (1968), now Wells Fargo downtown. In Ellensburg, the firm designed the Dr. Devney House (1957) and Stephens-Whitney Hall at Central Washington University (1958-61), along with other projects within and beyond the Yakima Valley.
Cowan later moved to Seattle, where he worked for The Richardson Associates, McKinley Architects and Seafirst Bank before retiring in 1985. He was inducted as a fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1977.
Longtime friend Virginia Hislop of Yakima said Cowan cared as much about the structure as the aesthetics of his creations.
“I think he was particularly good at following up on the engineering details of all the buildings he was responsible for. Not only did he design them; he did a lot of the sort of nuts-and-bolts stuff,” she said.
‘A real studious kid’
James Douglas Cowan was the first child born to Alma and James Cowan, a well-known pharmacist in Naches. Four boys and one girl followed, including twins Ted and Fred. Ted lived in Naches for many years before moving to Yakima, and Fred lives in Western Washington.
“He was a real studious kid. He used to tell us that he read the encyclopedia for fun,” Laurie Cowan said. “Whenever we asked him a question, he’d say, ‘Go look it up.’ He was trying to train us to do research. It was very infuriating at the time, but it was probably good advice.”
Her father was also artistic, which made architecture a natural choice as a career, she said.
“In those days, everything was drawn by hand. You had to be artistic. You had to have that sense of design and the ability to draw to put your ideas on paper,” said Cowan, who worked as a landscape designer. “Now ... I see an entirely different type of person becoming an architect. You don’t have to be able to draw. You do it (with computer-aided design) and that’s not the same thing. That’s more like engineering.”
After graduating from Naches High School, James Cowan attended Yakima Valley Community College and studied architecture at the University of Washington, where he was in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program. A few months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Cowan volunteered for active duty, according to his obituary.
Officer training in Maryland and submarine school in Connecticut followed. Cowan served during World War II as an officer on several submarines in the Pacific and was on the staff of Admiral Ralph Christie. He rose to the rank of lieutenant commander before leaving the Navy in 1946.
During a brief break from submarine duties, Cowan married Ruth Moulton, whom he had met during his training. When the war ended, he resumed his education at the Yale School of Architecture, graduating cum laude in 1947.
The years immediately following World War II saw several future mid-century modern architects studying at Harvard and Yale universities. Cowan graduated from Yale the same year that famed Brutalist architect Paul Rudolph graduated from Harvard. Rudolph — who also served in the Navy — studied under Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus. Rudolph’s classmates included I.M. Pei and Philip Johnson.
After Yale, Cowan returned to the Yakima Valley and went to work for Maloney, “the biggest architect in town at that time,” Hislop said. That’s when she and her husband, George, got to know him. The Hislops were good friends with the Cowans and kept in touch with them after they moved to Seattle in 1967 and James Cowan became executive director of the Washington State Council of Architects, American Institute of Architects.
The Hislops had been living in Spokane, where George worked in sheep ranching with his father, before moving to Yakima. They bought a house built by Gilbert Moen, who founded Gilbert H. Moen Co., one of Washington’s oldest construction firms.
“(There were) five houses on a dead-end street in Terrace Heights, and the Cowans moved into the same neighborhood. Their children and our children were about the same age,” said Hislop, who celebrated her 101st birthday Friday.
Distinctive styleLaurie Cowan was just a child when her family moved into the home her father designed, which was built in 1952. She grew up there with younger sisters Janet and Deborah.
“The daylight basement was typical mid-century, inviting the outdoors in,” she said. “We called it the rec room. It had a conventional door but it also had sliding glass doors that opened out onto the patio. ... I remember them being very heavy to open.
“Once they were pushed aside it opened the entire side of the house, the rec room, to the concrete patio outside. We had a big lawn in the back where we’d play croquet and badminton. There was a big irrigation ditch, and on the other side of that ditch were cherry orchards.”
Hislop admired how James Cowan included a permanent place for greenery in the entryway as another way of bringing the outdoors inside, a characteristic of mid-century modern architecture.
“The other feature that I thought was interesting — he had a fireplace that was open on two sides. You could see the fireplace if you were in the living room or the dining room,” Hislop said.
Cowan designed several houses, including the Stuart Semon home not far from Gilbert Park and the Hardy residence in Terrace Heights. Both were built in the late 1950s.
The Hardy home, near the Yakima Country Club, is “very large,” Hislop said. “Jim was extremely proud of it.”
Ellensburg house
Scott and Emily Faulkner moved into the Ellensburg house known as the Dr. Devney residence in January 2008. Commissioned by Dr. James William (Bill) and Catherine Devney, it has five bedrooms and is much larger than they would have guessed when they first saw it in 2006.
“We had no idea, standing on the street, it was as big as it is. It’s 3,200 square feet. The way it’s designed and the way it fits on the site, you wouldn’t know,” said Scott Faulkner, who designs and makes custom furniture.
The couple are the third owners of the home, which came with two different sets of blueprints — one for the house they know, and the other a different design created four months earlier.
“It was interesting to see within four months, the design evolved pretty considerably from the design to what it was built,” Faulkner said. “We’ve been told it was built within a year. It’s kind of shocking from December 1956 there was one design and by April of ‘57, there was an improved design that was built within the next year.”
The house didn’t need any work when the couple, formerly of Seattle, moved in, he said. His favorite aspect of the house is the way it incorporates sunlight.
“That’s kind of a mid-century trait. We have a lot of glass in this house, floor to ceiling on the east and south walls,” Faulkner said, noting that an 8-foot overhang shades the glass on one side. “The architect was very conscious about sunlight” and blending indoor and outdoor spaces while ensuring residents’ privacy, he added.
Faulkner especially likes the entryway. The front door is a solid wood panel with a large sheet of glass adjacent to it, under which river rock continues from outside to the home’s interior.
“It’s fun when we decorate it for Halloween; some get really confused” by the glass next to the door, he said. “They’ll be knocking on the glass. It’s kind of different.”