Companies in Yakima and Zillah have agreed to monetary settlements — $357,075 in all — over alleged civil accident prevention and preparedness violations with the Environmental Protection Agency.
The companies were alleged to have violated a section of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, which requires timely hazardous inventory reports by March 1 each year, according to an EPA news release.
Stadelman Fruit in Zillah settled for $238,875; Hollingbery and Sons settled for $21,600 and Hollingbery CA and Cold Storage LLC settled for $96,600, according to an EPA news release.
The alleged violations involved eight cold storage facilities operated by the three companies. They all use anhydrous ammonia for refrigerated cold storage. The chemical can cause irreversible health effects when released, and is considered extremely hazardous, the release said.