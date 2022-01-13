Yakima School District will be in remote learning starting next week due to COVID-related staffing shortages, according to a district announcement.
Students and teachers will move to online learning Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Jan. 24, according to the announcement. Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The district hopes to return to in-person learning Jan. 25.
The district will provide grab-and-go meals for students at 11 school sites, according to the announcement. Middle school athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled, but high school athletics and activities will proceed.
Self-contained special education classes will still be held in person, the announcement said.
Class schedules and other updates will be available at www.ysd7.org/RemoteLearning.
The district previously announced that McKinley, Barge-Lincoln and Robertson elementary schools would move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to staff shortages. That switch will happen as planned.
"It is our hope that with this proactive approach, we can avoid emergency rolling closures due to staff shortages like we had on Friday, January 7," the announcement said.
The district closed on Jan. 7 due to staffing shortages. In a letter sent to district families that same day, district Superintendent Trevor Greene advised families to be prepared for potential future classroom closures due to the ongoing COVID surge in Yakima County.
Other districts
Toppenish School District will also switch to remote learning for all students next week due to a staffing shortage, according to a district announcement Thursday.
The district will be completely remote Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Jan. 21, according to the announcement. It expects to return to in-person learning Jan. 24.
School buses will be used as hot spots for students without an internet connection and grab-and-go meals will be available at school campuses, the announcement said.
Yakama Nation Tribal School also announced Thursday that it is closed to in-person learning due to the COVID omicron surge. Students will begin remote learning Friday and continue for an unspecified amount of time.
Earlier this week, Mt. Adams School District announced it would be in remote learning Wednesday through Friday due to a shortage of school bus drivers.
Wapato School District canceled its afterschool program through the week. District Superintendent Kelly Garza issued a letter to Wapato families that advised them to be prepared for a switch back to remote learning amid the COVID surge. The district worked this week to make sure every student had a Chromebook for possible remote learning.
