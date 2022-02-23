Launched in the Yakima Valley before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Yakima and Selah Neighbors’ Network continues to support members in various ways amid pandemic challenges.
Its purpose is to help older adults safely stay in their homes and connected to the community. Members, volunteers and staff have adjusted to limitations while continuing with the nonprofit’s mission of supporting each other, reaching out to the community and preventing isolation and loneliness.
The national model that Neighbors Network is based on — the Village to Village Network movement — celebrated its 20th anniversary Feb. 15. The local network is proud to be one of 300 nonprofit, community-based organizations, known as Villages, said Becky Johnson, secretary of the Neighbors’ Network. Collectively they serve about 40,000 older adults across the country and internationally.
Villages are volunteer-based, member-driven and self-governing. Social and educational activities reduce isolation and create interpersonal connections and social support, Johnson said in a news release. Programs and services such as transportation, light home maintenance, tech support, friendly visits and check-in calls help older adults remain safe and independent in their homes and active in their communities.
Membership fees, donations and business sponsorship provide the financial resources that make the network possible, she said. “We have an amazing group of volunteers who are ready and happy to engage with our members and we are looking to increase our membership in the Yakima and Selah areas,” she said.
With the increase in COVID-19 cases in the fall and over the winter, members are mostly meeting via Zoom, which they appreciate because they don’t want to go out but miss being around other people, Johnson said. Zoom programs and conversations help fill that void.
“Zoom programs such as Coffee and Conversation, Happy Hour and Zoom Talks (educational and entertaining presentations) have kept our members and volunteers socially engaged during the pandemic, which has helped reduce isolation felt by so many in the last two years,” Johnson said.
Screened volunteers with N95 masks provide safe services such as grocery shopping for members who are not comfortable shopping for themselves, rides to appointments and frequent check-ins with members, she said. The organization also matches volunteers with members for walking buddies, and a masked and distanced walking group began meeting several months ago in a local park.
For now, volunteers and members are still being cautious about indoor gatherings “because even though the number of positive cases per day are declining from the scary numbers earlier this year, they are still rather high,” Johnson said. “I doubt we will schedule indoor activities in the next few months, but will continue with Zoom programs.”
As warm weather returns, they hope to be able to hold picnics at local parks, which were well-attended last summer, she added.
“Folks had option to bring a meal for themselves or participate in potluck style meal — whichever they were most comfortable with — and we brought a few yard games so there was combination of fellowship, food and a little exercise,” Johnson said.
