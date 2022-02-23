Learn more about the Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network

The Yakima & Selah Neighbors' Network is for people ages 50 and older who are finding it more challenging to manage a household themselves. Membership fees are $300 for single and $400 for two-person households.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Yakima & Selah Neighbors' Network, joining a Zoom talk or becoming a member, volunteer or donor can visit www.yesneighbors.org or call program manager Chrissy Schott at 509-853-1917.