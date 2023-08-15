The days have only gotten hotter this week in the Yakima Valley.
Tuesday’s high temperature of 105 degrees in Yakima set a record for Aug. 15, exceeding the 103-degree day in 2021, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are forecasted to stay above 100 on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton.
Highs are expected to be 105 Wednesday, and 104 Thursday, and could break daily records of 102 from 2020 and 103 from 2008, respectively.
Goatley said temperatures will fall over the weekend and could drop into the 90s on Saturday and into the 80s at the beginning of next week.
“We should see temperatures decrease by about 20 degrees throughout the weekend,” Goatley said.
Ellensburg set a record of 107 on Tuesday, breaking a record of 102 in 2008.
Staying safe
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for the region.
“(People should) definitely stay hydrated as much as possible and getting as much shade and AC as they can,” Goatley said.
He added that outdoor workers should take frequent breaks to avoid heat related illnesses.
If you notice symptoms of heat illness such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps, act immediately, state health officials said. Move to a cooler location to rest and seek medical attention right away if you do not feel better.
New heat rules for outdoor workers went into effect on July 17. At temperatures above 90 degrees, workers get paid breaks every two hours. If the temperature is above 100 degrees, workers get 15-minute paid breaks every hour.
Cooling centers
Cooling centers are open across the county for community members who need a break from the heat. In the Lower Yakima Valley, residents can access the Mt. Adams Community Center and Yakama Nation Library from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wanity Kitchen from noon to 4 p.m., according to nonprofit organization Peacekeeper Society.
Yakima Valley Libraries are open and air conditioned across the county, as is the Yakima Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Fire watch
A fire weather watch is in place from 1 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday. Low humidity and wind gusts can lead to the rapid spread of fires.
Goatley said community members should avoid unnecessary flames, be careful not to create sparks and inform local authorities if they see signs of fire.
Like the high temperatures, Goatley anticipates lower fire risk by next week.
“Winds are going to lessen as we head into the weekend,” he said.
