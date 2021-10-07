City approves security upgrade for airport

YAKIMA – An automated exit security lane system will be installed within the next three to four months at the Yakima Air Terminal.

The Yakima City Council voted Sept. 21 to purchase the exit system for $99,636 from Record-USA, a North Carolina company that specializes in airport security doors. It has three sets of doors which open automatically to allow arriving passengers to securely enter the public area of the terminal.

This new system replaces an outdated, manually-operated exit door, said Rob Peterson, Yakima Air Terminal director.

“Right now, everyone’s crowded at the door, trying to exit, all 73 passengers off the airplane at the same time,” Peterson said. “This is going to systematically flow people through the area, to minimize security risks, and also reduce the potential spread of the (COVID-19) virus.”

The equipment is expected to be delivered within the next three months, Peterson said, with installation happening early next year. The total cost of equipment and installation is estimated at $130,000.