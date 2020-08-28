The Yakima Air Terminal plans to open its main runway by Saturday evening.
The runway, also known as Runway 9-27, was closed this past week for a significant renovation project. The renovations include new lighting, asphalt crack sealing and improved airfield markings.
A final inspection is needed before the runway can reopen, airport manager Rob Peterson said.
Alaska Airlines will resume operations Sunday evening with a flight from Seattle to Yakima, he said. The airline’s two daily flights from the Yakima airport will start Monday.
Permanent airfield markings will be added in September, between flights.
“It’s seamless for the customers,” Peterson said.
The Yakima Air Terminal was able to secure full funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for the $1.4 million project. Typically, the airport would be responsible for 10% of the cost, but the airport was able to get the funding as part of federal coronavirus relief efforts