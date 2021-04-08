Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field will receive more than $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The Yakima City Council approved the $1 million grant during its meeting Tuesday, according to a city news release. The federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act provides approximately $2 billion to airports nationwide.
Airport Director Rob Peterson said the funding will help offset lost revenue after a drastic decline in passengers. It also will help airport meet Centers for Disease Control standards for sanitization.
The grant package gives the airport an additional $14,863 in rent relief for airport concessions in the main terminal building.