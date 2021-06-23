The Yakima Air Terminal secured a $1.4 million federal grant which will help with operating expenses.
The Federal Aviation Administration distributed $8 billion in grants through the federal Airport Rescues Grant program. The funds came from the latest federal coronavirus relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan Act, passed and signed into law by President Joseph Biden earlier this year.
The grant funds will be issued to the airport through reimbursement of operating expenses.
Yakima Airport Manager Rob Peterson said while leisure travel has surged in recent months, the airport has continued to lose revenue.
“We’re still not in pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, for example, is operating just two daily flights to Seattle, half of the number as before the pandemic. A third flight is likely for this fall, but has not yet been finalized by the airline, Peterson said.
Fewer flights mean less revenue in the form of various fees to the airport, Peterson said.
The airport is also continuing to lose revenue from parking and rental cars, he said.
Yakima airport previously secured a $1.29 million grant funded by an earlier coronavirus aid package, known as the CARES Act.
The funds from that first grant will be spent by November, Peterson said. The airport will then draw from the newer $1.4 million grant.
“Ultimately, the impacts of the pandemic are still around,” Peterson said.