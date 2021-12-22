YAKIMA – The city of Yakima is evaluating the process of hiring a new Yakima Air Terminal director after its longtime leader resigned to accept another job.
Airport Director Rob Peterson, who had been the Yakima airport’s director since 2011, left the week after Thanksgiving. He now works as airport duty manager at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.
The city is responsible for filling the position, said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director.
“The city is currently evaluating the process of hiring a new airport director,” Beehler said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “The city may conduct the process using in-house resources or may hire an outside employment firm to assist with the recruiting and hiring process. That decision has yet to be made.”
The hiring process could take a few months to complete, which Beehler called “a typical timeline when hiring an executive-level city employee.”
Jaime Vera, airport operations and maintenance manager, is serving as interim director.
