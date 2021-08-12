It’s not healthy to be outdoors in Yakima, and it won’t be until Monday, according to heat and smoke forecasts.
Wildfire smoke is coming from the Schneider Springs Fire, about 20 miles northwest of Naches, along with numerous other fires burning in the region.
The smoke is expected to linger through Sunday, according to a National Weather Service forecast. The weather service on Thursday issued an air quality alert for the region in effect through 10 a.m. Monday. It previously issued an excessive heat warning, which remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Yakima closed Franklin Pool because of poor air quality Thursday, announcing that it may be closed again Friday, as the city’s air quality index registered as “unhealthy” throughout the day. It peaked at 193 at 8 a.m. but never got much better, staying in the high 180s for much of the afternoon. Anything over 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, seniors and those with existing health conditions. Anything over 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone.
Over 200, which Toppenish and Sunnyside both hit Thursday, is considered “very unhealthy” meaning everyone should stay indoors, according to the Washington Air Monitoring Network.
The Yakima Health District issued the following safety recommendations:
- Close windows and doors when it is smoky outside.
- Improve the filtration of the home’s indoor air: Upgrade home HVAC system filtration to a MERV 13 filter or buy a HEPA portable air cleaner.
- Do not add to indoor air pollution. Avoid burning candles or incense, using essential oil diffusers, smoking inside or vacuuming.
- Turn the air conditioner in your home and vehicle to recirculate to avoid bringing smoky outdoor air inside.
- Seek indoor shelter or public places with monitored air quality if you cannot improve the quality of air in your home.
- If you cannot keep your home cool on hot, smoky days, go to public places with air conditioning.
- Choose alternatives to outdoor family activities. If the air quality is unhealthy, choose indoor exercise activities to limit time outdoors. Check air quality conditions before you travel or attend outdoor events.
- Use and properly wear a respiratory mask labeled N95 or N100, if appropriate. People who must be outside for extended periods of time in smoky air may benefit from wearing one of these masks, if worn correctly. These masks are not recommended for children or people with beards.
- Relocate if the air quality is hazardous.
The forecast highs for Yakima are 104 degrees today, 105 Saturday and 101 degrees Sunday. The city, which opened its community centers for use as cooling centers during an even more severe heat wave in June, does not currently have plans to do so again, city spokesman Randy Beehler said.