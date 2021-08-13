Yakima's air quality index hit 302 this morning, defined as hazardous.
The reading, measured at 9 a.m., is the most recent available for Yakima, which has been blanketed by wildfire smoke this week.
Everyone should stay indoors, avoid all strenuous activity, close windows and doors if it’s not too hot, set their AC to recirculate and use a HEPA air filter if possible.
A hazardous rating means that people with heart or lung disease, or those who have had a stroke, should consult their health care provider about leaving the area and wearing a properly-fitted respiratory mask if they must go outdoors, according to the state Department of Ecology's air-quality advisory.
Air quality was poor in most of the state Friday morning, with the exception of the Washington coast.
Franklin Pool, Yakima's only outdoor public pool, is closed for the second day in a row. A planned concert this evening at the adjacent Franklin Park is happening. Another planned outdoor concert, Ellensburg rockers CobraHawk at the Yakima bar Hoops, is being rescheduled.
The outdoor COVID testing site at State Fair Park is closed today and Saturday. Those in need of a test are encouraged to visit the Yakima Health District's county testing sites page, www.yakimacounty.us/2401/Yakima-County-COVID-19-Testing-Sites, for information. People can also get an at-home testing kit today by stopping by the district office, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert that will remain in effect until Monday morning.