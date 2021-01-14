An Ellensburg woman who secured legal guardianship of two younger siblings to keep her family together and preserve their cultural heritage is one of 14 people honored by a national child advocacy group.
Autumn Adams, a Yakama Nation citizen, is among recipients of the 2021 Casey Excellence for Children Family Awards. The awards presented by Casey Family Programs recognize women and men who have demonstrated outstanding work, exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to improving child and family well-being in the United States, a news release said.
"These winners make a difference through small, daily interactions that ripple far beyond their individual circles,” David C. Mills, chair of the Board of Trustees of Casey Family Programs, said in the release.
The mission of Casey Family Programs is to provide and improve foster care, and ultimately prevent the need for it. The foundation works with child welfare systems and other partners in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with more than a dozen tribal nations.
Winners are selected in five categories: birth parents, alumni of foster care, foster or adoptive parents, kinship caregivers and community leaders. Adams received a kinship caregiver award.
Adams has had legal guardianship of her young sister, Kaya Tahmalwash, since September 2015 and their teenage brother, John Adams III, since February 2016. Throughout that time, Adams attended Central Washington University, where she was a McNair Scholar. She graduated in June 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and minors in museum studies and American Indian studies, and plans to attend law school.
“I’ve curated my own home where they know they’re safe and happy,” Adams said. An alumna of foster care, Adams lived in numerous homes and attended several schools while growing up.
Her advocacy for her siblings and other Native youth in foster care led to Adams being named as one of five 2019 Champions For Change by the Aspen Institute’s Center for Native American Youth. Along with improving child welfare systems, the 2019 Champions advocated for decolonizing education and supporting victims of sexual assault.
Adams was one of 12 foster alumni to participate in the Foster Youth Internship program through the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute in 2020. She is active in issues affecting Native youth, including education, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and maintaining Native children’s connection to their culture.