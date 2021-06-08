The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and community members will commemorate the 166th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1855 with a drive-thru parade Wednesday in Toppenish.
The parade will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel Yi Loop. Floats entered in the parade will be parked and people can drive through, with a chance to vote for winners in person and via Facebook.
Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. for float registration and space assignments. At 8 a.m. the Yakama Warriors Association will hold a flag-raising. It will be livestreamed on the Yakama Nation Cultural Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/YNCulturalCenter.
Those driving through from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. should enter to Fort Road from Buster Road through the former RV park and then through the south gate to the Cultural Center through Wannity, according to a schedule on Facebook.
The 14-page handwritten treaty, signed June 9, 1855, outlined the boundaries and rights to traditional hunting, fishing and food gathering for tribes. Ratified by Congress in 1859, the document resides in a locked, climate-controlled vault in Washington, D.C.
The terms of the treaty continue to provide protections for tribal members and communities in contemporary disputes about hunting, fishing, water and land use debates.
Get more information at www.facebook.com/YNCulturalCenter.