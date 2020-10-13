The Yakama Nation has sued the city of Yakima over a former landfill on city property.
The city used the land as a disposal site for solid waste between 1963 and 1972, when the Yakima County Health Department shut down the landfill. The two parcels adjacent to the Yakima River east of North Eighth Street and north of East E Street are part of the former Boise Cascade mill site economic development project and the East-West Corridor.
Subsequent surveys by the Department of Ecology found leaching of hazardous substances into the land, including heavy oils, lead, arsenic, and nitrate. Ecology told Yakima in 2017 that the city was liable, and in 2018 ordered an action plan to remove the hazardous substances.
The Yakama Nation’s lawsuit, filed Oct. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, states that the Nation helped to select a remedial course of action for the hazardous materials found at the site but had not been reimbursed by the city for the time and costs associated with that response.
The lawsuit says the Yakama Nation’s response had consisted of participation in meetings, phone calls, and emails with Ecology, Yakima, and the Yakama Nation Fisheries program, incurring costs of at least $15,000, according to the lawsuit.
The Yakama Nation noted in the lawsuit that the Yakima River is a fishing place for tribal people, a right protected by treaty. Attorneys for the Yakama Nation did not respond for this story by deadline.
Jeff Cutter, the attorney for the city of Yakima, said the city could not discuss the pending lawsuit, per city protocol.
"At this point we are working toward addressing the Nation’s concerns and reaching a resolution that is mutually acceptable to the parties, so would prefer to reserve comment at the present time," Cutter said via email.