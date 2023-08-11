The line to register for backpacks started at 6 a.m. Wednesday but planning for this year’s event started in March.
Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise handed out 2,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies Wednesday at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel Yi Loop, Toppenish.
This was the ninth year that Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise has handed out free backpacks to enrolled Yakama Nation students before the start of the school year.
The backpacks and supplies are purchased wiuth monetary donations from Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise and other tribal programs and enterprises.
“In our letter of request for donations sent out to local vendors, there is a phrase that is very important to recognize,” Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise Administration Manager and loan officer Judy Slockish said.
“'Your generous donation can be a part of the excitement to support our Yakama Nation youth to receive a backpack. Better education makes better citizens, and better citizens makes a better community.'”
Students entering kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible. Backpacks are filled with school supplies based on supply lists from surrounding school districts for each grade.
“I’m so grateful for Yakama Nation Credit’s efforts and all the programs here,” said Liza Stanton, Wapato resident and mother of 16-year-old twin girls, Celine and Olivia Blodgett.
“The children receive school supplies they need and that really helps. There’s a whole bunch of activities here and my girls were able to update their ID kits thanks to the corrections department.”
The Yakama Nation Corrections department took fingerprints and collected hair samples for DNA to be used in identification kits for children.
The event included free snacks, a free lunch, informational booths and two giant inflatable water slides. Though it was a school supply handout, the event had an end of summer party vibe.
Kids, parents and guardians stood in line for free shaved ice as other kids slid down the water slides, immediately getting back in line to climb the inflated stairs to the top again.
Booths from the Yakama Nation departments like higher education and adult vocational training were next to representatives from Heritage University and Central Washington University.
Yakama Nation Farms handed out free produce boxes to families while popcorn and kettle corn popped nearby.
The Yakama Nation Library and Museum were open for students and their families to visit during the backpack giveaway event.
“The Winter Lodge was built to showcase our heritage, that’s why it’s called the Cultural Center. Its meant to show our pride. I’m glad we hold our event here, members don’t always get to take a look at what we have here,” said Sharon Goudy, Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise CEO.
Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise started the backpack giveaway in 2012 as a way to give back to the Yakama community.
“One of our coworkers, Jeanette Williams, went to the Yakima fairground for free backpacks for students,” Goudy said.
“She came back and says, ‘Why doesn't the tribe do something like that?’ We said no, why don’t we do that. And the idea generated amongst staff, everybody jumped in.”
Goudy recognizes the entire community’s effort to give back to the tribal members that live on and off the Yakama reservation.
“We've engaged the help of other enterprises, community donation from members, businesses organizations. We have lots of volunteers and contributions. Primarily, we are the largest contributor financially, but we pretty much coordinate everyone else's involvement,” Goudy said.
Last week, volunteers and Yakama Nation Credit employees helped put the backpacks together and Monday and Tuesday before the event, they helped set up the grounds.
“We had 65 T-shirts made for our volunteers and we ran out,” Slockish said.
White Swan High School junior Armanii Yallup helped register students.
“My uncle asked me to volunteer and to help. I’ve been marking off names and putting bracelets on kids,” Yallup said.
“This whole thing makes the start of the school easier on kids and families. It feels good to see a lot of people come together for something to benefit our Native American people.”
For Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise staff, the backpack giveaway is about collaborating with other programs to benefit the youth and to reflect about the joy their fundraising brings.
“I remember after the first giveaway, we all sat in a circle in the Winter Lodge,” said Anita George, Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise operations manager and loan officer.
“We were all tired as could be, but we reminisced about what happened that day. It was a winner’s circle. We got through the day, and everybody was tired. And that’s why we still do it. The kids’ are the winners.”
