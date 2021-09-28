The Yakama Nation has returned to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan due to the decline of COVID cases at Yakama Nation Indian Health Services.
Tribal leaders posted a news release about the return to Phase 3 on the Yakama Nation Info Facebook page. The change remain in effect until further notice, the release said.
"Most notably, this marks a return to regular work hours for the Nation's workforce," the release said. Governmental offices will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with appointments encouraged for those doing business. The offices are closed to the public on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tribal leaders on Sept. 10 announced the Yakama Nation was reverting to Phase 2 because of rising infections and limited hospital capacity in Yakima County. Officials said all Yakama reservation residents, whether Native American or not, should limit gatherings with people outside their household to 10 people a week. A Sept. 11 event to honor veterans was postponed in light of those restrictions.
With the return to Phase 3, indoor gatherings may have no more than 50 people, and outdoor gatherings no more than 200 people. Nonessential businesses and schools can reopen with recommended safety measures in place.
The Yakama Nation Tribal School temporarily moved to virtual learning during Phase 2.
As of Monday, the Yakama Nation reported 60 active COVID cases and four people hospitalized. There have been 56 deaths.
