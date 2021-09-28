Mathew Tomaskin will be remembered for serving others and helping his people in the Yakama Nation.
The longtime legislative liaison for the Yakama Nation and political organizer for the Native Vote effort died Sept. 21, 2021, of cancer.
Roy Dick, a longtime broadcaster with Yakama Nation radio station KYNR, recalled Tomaskin as an entrepreneur, a father and a friend after attending his funeral service on Friday.
“He was always looking out for elders — if he could help them, if they needed a ride, he’d take them. He was following in the footsteps of his father, Leonard Tomaskin Sr. That’s how his father was, too,” Dick said.
Tomaskin, 58, served on the Yakama Nation tribal council from October 2001 to March 2004. He had been the Yakama Nation’s legislative liaison to the Legislature since 2005.
Delano Saluskin, chairman of the tribal council, said Tomaskin was a great advocate for Yakama Nation sovereignty.
“He tried to mesh the traditional ways with the importance of getting out the vote — the importance of participating not just in tribal government, but also in the federal and state government,” he said.
Among the projects Tomaskin championed was the Legislature’s 2013 decision to designate March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. Since that time, the Yakima Warriors group has conducted ceremonies to honor Vietnam veterans for their service on March 30, which was the day in 1973 that the last U.S. troops left Vietnam.
“He served in the U.S. Army for three years, and helped make sure Vietnam veterans are recognized,” Dick said.
Tomaskin was involved with Democratic Party politics as well as the Native Vote Washington organization, a nonpartisan group which encouraged and promoted voter registration and civic involvement for Native Americans across the state. He served as a state committeeman for the Democratic Party and ran for state representative in Legislative District 14.
Patricia Whitefoot worked with Tomaskin on several issues, including the 2020 redistricting process. Their efforts to keep the Yakama Nation within a single state legislative district appear to have succeeded, as all four draft maps released by the Washington State Redistricting Commission have the reservation in one district. It previously was divided between the 14th and 15th legislative districts.
“(Tomaskin) was remembered today during our tribal leaders meeting of the Northwest tribes,” Whitefoot said Monday evening. “I had the wonderful pleasure of working with him over several years, both on tribal council and also with our regional and national leaders.”
Tomaskin was a 1982 graduate of Wapato High School, previously owned and operated a limousine service, and was a member of the Salish-Shaker Church.
“(His death) took everybody by surprise — no one even knew he was seriously ill. It is a big loss to the Yakama Nation,” Saluskin said.
