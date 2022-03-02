TOPPENISH — The Yakama Nation has formally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Feb. 24, Russia committed an act of war by launching an unprovoked invasion into Ukraine’s sovereign territory, causing both Ukrainian military and civilian casualties, according to a resolution by the tribal council.
“The invasion represents an unprecedented attack on Ukrainian sovereignty and the Ukrainian peoples’ human rights that all democratic nations, including the Yakama Nation, must jointly and resoundingly condemn,” the tribal council said.
Yakama Nation Tribal Council members likened the Ukraine invasion to attacks on tribal nations by non-tribal people upon their arrival in 1492. The tribal council said the assault is no different than the invasion of Yakama Nation tribes.
Former U.S. Marine Shawn Marceau, who manages the tribe’s Veterans Affairs Office, talked with Yakama General Council Chairman Roger M. Fiander, who then spoke with Yakama Tribal Council Vice Chair Virgil Lewis Sr. about how to support Ukraine.
The resolution was approved March 1 during tribal council’s regular monthly meeting.
Marceau lost his son, Joe, in Afghanistan.
“Joe was the first one killed as they opened up on him and ignited a bomb under him. He would have been a triple amputee if he survived,” Marceau said.
Marceau said his son was helping people being persecuted by the Taliban.
“As a veteran community we look at this invasion as unprovoked. We stand against it,” Marceau said.
When news coverage of the invasion was aired, some veterans experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Marceau said.
“We have to be aware of what’s going on in a country so far away,” said Lewis, a veteran who serves on the council’s Veterans Committee.
Lewis said there are Yakama in the U.S. armed forces "stationed over there and very, very close to the fighting."
Yakama Tribal Council Chairman Delano J. Saluskin agreed to support the resolution and said the Tribe will donate $5,000 to the American Red Cross to support service members deployed to Eastern Europe.
