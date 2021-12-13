This story is co-published by Underscore.news and Indian Country Today , a news partnership that covers Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest. Funding is provided in part by Meyer Memorial Trust. Underscore is a nonprofit collaborative reporting team in Portland focused on investigative reporting and Indian Country coverage. It is supported by foundations, corporate sponsors and donor contributions. Follow Underscore on Facebook and Twitter .

Chris Aadland covers tribal affairs in the Pacific Northwest for Underscore.news and Indian Country Today and is a descendant of the Red Lake Nation and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.