Health care workers at the Yakama Indian Health Service received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines last week.
Nellie Eyle, Alice Adams and Aiyana James were the first three enrolled members of the Yakama Nation to receive the vaccine Dec. 17. All three are nurses with Yakama Indian Health, according to an IHS social media post on Thursday.
The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation reported Wednesday a total of 1,201 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and 42 deaths. The Yakama Nation did not respond to a request for comment about vaccine distribution for this story.
Tribes have two ways of getting the vaccine: through the federal Indian Health Service or state agencies. The state is not naming specific facilities, organizations or tribes that receive vaccine shipments, a department spokesperson said.
An IHS spokesperson said Wednesday that the agency had provided vaccines to three federally operated IHS facilities and five tribal health programs in Washington, including 1,975 doses provided in the first two weeks of vaccine distribution for health care personnel and long-term care residents.
The agency could not say how many, if any, of those vaccines went to the Yakama Nation — deferring that question to the Nation — but added that additional doses will be distributed.
The agency said tribal nations have been a key part of planning the vaccine rollout so that American Indian and Alaskan Native people have equitable access. Factors considered included the needs of local communities, any unique populations and the geographical characteristics of the area.
“We have successfully implemented these plans to distribute vaccines, including to rural communities,” the federal agency said.
Nationwide, the first vaccines are going to frontline health care workers, and staff and residents at long-term care centers this month.
Health district role
The Yakima Health District receives all test results with addresses in Yakima County and follows up on all cases from there with case investigations.
The health district does not receive any information that would identify a person who tests positive as being a patient of Indian Health Services or otherwise, said Lilián Bravo, a health district spokesperson.
Contact tracing, separate from case investigations, is conducted separately by tribal and county agencies.
“If contact tracing is done by Indian Health Services, it’s in addition to case investigations conducted for every positive case confirmed in the county,” Bravo said. “Beyond that, there is no data sharing between the two bodies.”