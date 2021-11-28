Language work and guidance over the years

Virginia Beavert was a key planner of the Yakama exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian and has served on numerous committees and planning councils related to the documentation and preservation of Native languages.

She has received many fellowships, awards and honors for her work through the years, including being named the Washington State Indian Educator of the Year. Here are a few others.

• 2019 — The Twanat Award presented by the Museum at Warm Springs

• 2008 — Received the Distinguished Service Award from the University of Oregon for her significant contribution to the cultural development of Oregon and society as a whole

• 2007 — Accepted the Ken Hale Prize, awarded by the Society for the Study of the Indigenous Languages of the Americas

• 2004 — Honored by the Indigenous Language Institute for her lifetime of work on language revitalization

• 2004 — Received an NEH Faculty Research Award for work on a Yakima Sahaptin Lexicography.