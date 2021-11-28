TOPPENISH — Virginia Roslyn Beavert greets visitors to her home of many years near the Yakama Nation Cultural Center with soft-spoken words of welcome, a big smile and an easy laugh. She enjoys life, and it shows.
Beavert, or Tuxámshish — her Indian name — will celebrate her 100th birthday on Tuesday. The cherished elder, teacher, linguist, author and World War II veteran has dedicated her life to the revitalization and preservation of the Yakama language called Ichishkíin, also referred to as Sahaptin. It’s spoken by the Yakama people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
“I’m surprised. I didn’t think I’d last this long, with the number of times I’ve had accidents, and cancer, and other things,” she said as she sat in a comfortable chair, wearing casual clothing and her usual sneakers.
“I was in the Army for 31∕2 years and doing calisthenics every day; that helped,” Beavert added. Her mother, Ellen Hoptenix Sawyalilx Saluskin, “was very traditional and we ate a lot of Native foods, which have vitamins.”
Her dedication to preserving her language and culture has had an immeasurable impact on the Yakama reservation where Beavert lives and far beyond it.
“It cannot be accurately explained how important she is to the Ichishkíin teaching and learning community; but Tuxámshish has taught many people the language and those apprentices are now teaching others,” Gregory Sutterlict, director of the Heritage University Language Center and Ichishkíin professor, said in an email. He is one of those apprentices.
Her students teach Ichishkíin classes at Heritage University, Wapato School District, Toppenish School District, Mt. Adams School District and University of Oregon, he added.
Ichishkíin is an endangered language, with fewer than 150 people speaking it, according to the University of Oregon, though there are more people who can communicate to some degree.
Last June, four Wapato graduates were the first ever in the state to graduate with a Washington State Seal of Biliteracy for Native, Tribal or Indigenous language. Caitlyn Menick, McKayla Goudy, Bishop Eneas and Frank Canapo Jr. received the honor for their proficiency in the English and Yakama Ichishkin languages. Students at the Yakama Nation Tribal School are required to take two years of a language class where they learn to speak, read and write in Ichishkíin.
The Yakama Nation has named its higher education structure the Tuxámshish Building “in honor of all the work that she has done to help save the Ichishkíin language,” Sutterlict said.
Like his teacher, Sutterlict enjoys working with people of all ages and all levels on learning Ichishkíin. He wants to see more events, programs and training that will help sustain and expand the revitalization of Ichishkíin.
That can start with special words for its biggest champion.
“In Ichishkíin we say/sing: Kw’ałáni mash wa páwyakyut łkw’i!! (Have a happy birthday!!) Aw mash wa naxsh pútimt pútaaptit anwíkt (now you are 100 years old),” Sutterlict wrote.
Celebrating her birthday
As a girl, Beavert lived with her great-grandmother in a cabin near Zillah with no electricity, water or furniture. She grew up in a traditional Indigenous home, learning and speaking tribal dialects and languages, including Ichishkíin, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Klikatat, according to her 2017 book, “The Gift of Knowledge/Ttnúwit Átawish Nch’inch’imamí: Reflections on Sahaptin Ways.”
In it she tells her story and presents cultural teachings, oral history and stories in Ichishkíin, with English translations.
“We just lived the old ways and I was used to that,” she said. “I couldn’t speak English when I was enrolled in public school here in Toppenish” around age 7.
When she was 12, Beavert started working with linguist Melville Jacobs, who taught her to read and write the orthography he had developed to record Klikatat myths, her book notes. And in the 1970s her stepfather, Alexander Saluskin or Chief Wi-ya-wikt, encouraged her to return to school to help him complete his life’s work, “The Sahaptin Practical Dictionary for Yakama.” He strongly supported education, and Beavert followed his guidance.
She is the co-author with Sharon Hargus, a linguistics professor at the University of Washington, of the Ichishkíin Sínwit Yakama / Yakima Sahaptin Dictionary, which is the first modern published dictionary of any Sahaptin dialect.
Beavert still teaches and mentors others at the University of Oregon’s Northwest Indian Language Institute, as noted in a recent online article by Anna Glavash Miller. She is the Distinguished Elder Educator in its Sapsik’wałá Teacher Education Program and was the university’s oldest-ever graduate when she earned a doctorate in linguistics from the university at age 90.
Her colleagues, friends and admirers have organized in person and online gatherings to mark Beavert’s 100th birthday with safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “People have a tendency to want to hug me all the time,” she said cheerfully.
“The vaccine is scary to some people. It didn’t bother me,” Beavert added. “When I was in the Army, they were poking me on both sides.”
The Ichishkíin language class at the University of Oregon will host a Zoom gathering Monday, which will include a recent video interview of Beavert and well wishes from students. Members of the Yakama Nation Scholarship Alumni Association have been collecting video birthday greetings, which will be shared with her that day.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on her birthday, Beavert will attend a reception in her honor outside the Northwest Indian Language Institute at 1629 Moss St. in Eugene. Guests will include the university’s president and provost, Yakama Nation representatives, veterans groups and university students and faculty members, according to Miller’s article.
Others from the community are invited to walk, drive, dance or sing as they pass by the building in a socially distant parade for Beavert. “They’ll go by and wave at me and I’ll wave back,” she said.
Those who can’t attend may drop off written birthday greetings or email them to nwili@uoregon.edu.
Avid student and teacher
Beavert was born in a bear cave when her parents were stranded by a blizzard while hunting in the Blue Mountains of Oregon. As a toddler, she got lost in Gifford Pinchot National Forest while her biological father, Harris “Henry” Beavert, was hunting deer with her uncle and her mother and other relatives were gathering huckleberries. She was playing with a yowung girl named Maggie when both disappeared.
“Our families could not find us. The ranger enlisted outside help to form a search party,” Beavert recalled in her 2017 book. But Maggie knew all the edible berries and plants in the forest, and the girls were found two weeks later, happy and healthy.
“We were safe because Maggie had found her power and it protected us,” she said in the book.
Beavert grew up speaking Yakama because her mother spoke little English, she told Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Phil Ferolito in a 2009 story. She learned Native languages “just being around older people,” she said at the time.
Her stepfather always encouraged education. “He told my mother that he wanted me to go to public schools because I am going to have to communicate with other people after they are gone,” Beavert said in 2009.
After high school, Beavert got a job welding in a Portland shipyard. In 1943, she joined the Army Air Forces and was honorably discharged in November 1945, two days before her 24th birthday. In the years after her military service, Beavert worked a variety of jobs as her role as a student and teacher of language and cultural practices, and stories came into sharper focus.
In 1974, she published her first literary effort, “Anakú Iwachá, The Way It Was,” a book of Yakama legends she helped compile, according to a 1988 interview with Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Jane Gargas. Also in the 1970s, Beavert had a five-month fellowship at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., researching Native languages.
By then she was working with her stepfather on the Ichishkíin dictionary he had spent years developing.
“There was a lot of opposition from elders about writing our language,” Beavert said. Her traditional mother was among those who were concerned. Some did not believe in writing it down; some were opposed to sharing it with non-Natives. But after learning such efforts were crucial in preserving it, Ellen Saluskin became a strong supporter of her daughter’s work.
Beavert also forged a path for the future when she became the first female secretary-treasurer of the Yakama Nation General Council from 1978-85.
Her formal education continued through the years. Beavert earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Central Washington University in Ellensburg in 1986, a bilingual and bicultural master’s degree from the University of Arizona in 1997, a Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Washington in 2009 and her doctorate in linguistics from the University of Oregon in 2012.
Listening and sharing
Beavert began teaching Sahaptin 101 in fall 1991 at Heritage University in Toppenish, said Mary James, her colleague and friend. James is special assistant for logistics/evaluation in the Academic Affairs-Provost Office at Heritage.
“Members of the Yakama Nation were always invited to join the class,” James said in an email. “She taught relatively continuously until fall 2004, with the offerings growing to include Sahaptin 102, 201, 202, 490, and 495.”
Roger Jacob and Rose Miller were among Beavert’s students who earned the credentials needed to teach the language in the public schools, James said. Sutterlict was also among her early students, and he praised not only her devotion to teaching the language, but also helping others learn it in different ways.
“Tux̱ámshish has helped contribute much of the Ichishkíin material used in the classes today such as: the Ichishkíin dictionary, her book (half in Ichishkíin) ‘Gift of Knowledge: Ttnúwit Átawish Nch’inch’imamí,’ the legend book called ‘Anakú Iwachá,’ Christmas carols, Ichishkíin curriculum, Ichishkíin translated games and legends.”
Social media offers multiple other ways to learn the language, including numerous YouTube videos and practicing it with others in Facebook posts, for example.
Hearing others speak the language is the best way to begin, Beavert said. If those wanting to learn don’t have relatives to learn from, Beavert has encouraged them to “borrow an elder” to begin learning.
“They’re willing to teach. All you have to do is treat them with kindness and they’ll help you,” she said. “It’s very simple. It’s easy to read and easy to learn.”
Beavert’s great-grandmother lived to be 120 years old; her mother was 103 when she died in 1993 and Beavert’s father was 105. Though Beavert doesn’t drive anymore, she still enjoys traveling to family gatherings and the special events where she’s honored. She’s also working on another publication — “a dictionary that will be used for research,” she said.
Among the many people who admire Beavert is her nephew Brian Saluskin. They’re close, and as a youth he, Beavert and her mother would travel around the country, dancing at powwows every weekend. His Aunt Gin, as he called Beavert, would watch over him, get him dressed in his regalia and help her mother paint his face with paint she made from different plants.
“They would tell me this will help you win in your dance contest and I’d win,” Saluskin said. “Gin has always been there for me, pushing me in my education as a professional and a family man. She’s been a tremendous resource of knowledge for direction and guidance in life and for my job.
Saluskin believes “her commitment and dedication to teaching and preserving our language is what keeps her alive and thriving,” he said. “We are blessed to have her for 100 years, Saluskin added.
Beavert is a delightful travel partner, said her niece Darcy Stahi, who admires Beavert’s playful attitude. Several people from the Yakama reservation will be joining Beavert in Eugene for her birthday events.
Amid all the praise and honors Beavert receives for her invaluable contributions to saving and preserving Ichishkíin, she remains modest. A few years ago, she took down many of her degrees, certificates and other honors from her walls. She felt it was “too much” for them all to be up there. They fill several boxes, Stahi said, bringing one out to show.
Beloved family photos, historic and recent, still cover her walls. Beavert beamed as she talked about a portrait of her mother in traditional regalia, a sepia-toned photo of several women in regalia near a longhouse and the photo of her surrounded by children she helped raise.
She is glad others are taking an interest in learning the language she still works to preserve and teach. “It’s a beautiful feeling,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.