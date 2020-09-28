Yakama cigarette maker King Mountain Tobacco Co. Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday, stating it does not have the financial means to pay tens of millions owed to the U.S. government.
The White Swan company said it sought bankruptcy to address financial obligations to prevent the company’s closure. Those obligations include more than $75 million in excise taxes, interest and late fees.
According to the company’s bankruptcy filing, the company has between $10 million and $50 million in estimated assets and between $50 million and $100 million in estimated liabilities.
According to bankruptcy filings, the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau sent a final notice to King Mountain on Aug. 25, demanding repayment of the outstanding taxes, interest and late fees. In that notice, the bureau threatened to levy against the company’s assets if payment was not made within 30 days of receiving notice.
“A levy of the (King Mountain’s) assets would likely result in the cessation of the (company’s) operations and the loss of jobs on the Yakima Nation reservation,” said Jay Thompson, King Mountain CEO, in a declaration filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
According to Thompson’s declaration, the company employs 63 full-time employees and three part-time employees.
The White Swan based company also filed a complaint in U.S. District Court last week seeking a refund of $26 million in federal taxes. The company says the taxes were collected on cigarettes manufactured for sale for tribal members, and from tobacco grown on tribal reservation land.
King Mountain has maintained that the tribal-owned enterprise should be exempt from federal excise taxes. The company claims that it should be exempt because it is operating on tribal land held in federal trust, and taxation is barred under the 1855 Yakama Treaty.
In 2014, the U.S. District Court ruled in favor of the federal government and said that King Mountain must pay $58 million in excise taxes dating back to 2009. The court ruled that the cigarettes are a manufactured product, not derived directly from the land, and therefore subject to taxes. That ruling was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court denied King Mountain’s request to review the case further.
Thompson said in his court declaration that the company, through attorneys, have been in communication with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle the outstanding debt. As part of this process, the company shows its finances to illustrate its ability to pay. The company’s gross revenues in 2019 were $30 million.
This story is developing and will be updated.