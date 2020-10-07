The Legends Casino Hotel awarded almost $380,000 to 69 nonprofit organizations through the Yakama Cares program on Wednesday, with a focus on public safety and health.
Grant awards ranged from $1,500 to $25,000.
The Yakima Fire Department received $25,000 to replace wildland firefighting equipment; the Yakima Parks and Recreation department received $14,000 for a pressure washer to get rid of graffiti; and Triumph Treatment Services received $12,000 for family emergency funds.
The Memorial Foundation’s Children Village, Cottage in the Meadow, and North Star Lodge each received $12,000 for emergency funds and hospice treatment.
Other grants awarded to Yakima-based organizations covered everything from toiletries, emergency funds and backpacks for children entering foster care to wreaths for graves, veteran support and sleeping bags and clothing for people and children experiencing homelessness.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the awards, which are usually given out in May.
After Legends reopened in mid-August, the Yakama Cares committee started reviewing the 336 applications submitted this year. The committee selected awardees in part based on community need, which changed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and devastating wildfires that blazed through Yakima County in August and September.
The focus this year was on public safety and health, an agency press release said.
The Yakama Cares program has directed tribal gaming proceeds to charitable causes for years. It should not be confused with the federal CARES Act, which provided coronavirus relief.