WSU Extension event to examine little cherry disease research

A free seminar discussing the latest research and recommended management for little cherry disease and X-disease is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ellensburg.
The event, offered in person and via Zoom, will be moderated by Corina Serban, leader of Washington State University’s LCD Extension and Outreach program, which is based in Yakima.
“This is the first (WSU cherry seminar) dedicated solely to little cherry disease,” Serban said Monday. “In the past, not all the talks focused on little cherry disease. Every talk is going to be addressing this problem.”
Little cherry disease causes smaller, lighter-colored fruit with damaged, mottling skin. The disease dates to at least the late 1930s, when the first major epidemic occurred in Canada’s Kootenay Valley region. Washington state saw a major epidemic in the late 1940s and 1950s.
The disease has become prevalent again here in the past 10 years. More than 238,856 trees, equivalent to 974 acres of sweet cherries, have been removed due to little cherry disease and X-disease between 2015 and 2020, according to a 2021 survey by the WSU and Oregon State University extension offices. That reduced revenue to the industry by an estimated $30 million in 2020, and $65 million between 2015 and 2020, the survey reported.
Wednesday’s seminar will include an update on several research projects on early detection of LCD in trees. These include physiology-based identification of X-disease in trees and using trained dogs to detect the little cherry virus in nursery and orchard settings.
These early detection research projects are newly funded and will be presented in detail for the first time, Serban said.
A research update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s office in Wapato also is scheduled Wednesday morning, along with afternoon sessions on transmission and vector management; groundcover management; and tree removal and replanting.
Serban works with a network of research and Extension faculty, tree fruit producers and industry partners to deliver educational programs and resources on little cherry disease.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. Seventh Ave. #1 in Ellensburg. Preregistration is required and is available online. No on-site registration will be allowed, and in-person attendance is limited to 50 people.
No registration is required for virtual attendance, which will provide live remote viewing via Zoom at wsu.zoom.us/j/93964773635.
