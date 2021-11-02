A Yakima woman was killed early Monday when she left the vehicle she was riding in on Interstate 82 and another car struck her and left the scene, authorities reported.
Samantha M. Webb, 48, was riding in a truck driven by Randall P. Sali, 41, of Moxee at 12:19 a.m. Monday, according to Washington State Patrol. Sali was eastbound on Interstate 82 around milepost 33, within Yakima city limits, when Webb left the truck while it was moving, the WSP report said.
Another vehicle traveling behind Sali’s truck hit Webb in the right lane. It didn’t stop and continued from the scene, where Webb was pronounced dead, the report said.
Sali wore a seatbelt and wasn’t injured. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, WSP reported.
