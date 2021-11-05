The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses and a semi-truck driver involved the death of a woman on eastbound Interstate 82 near Yakima city limits early Monday morning.
A Ford F-350 pickup truck was traveling east on I-82 near milepost 33 at about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. A woman who was a passenger exited the truck while it was in motion, landing in the right lane, according to a WSP news release. A semi-truck and trailer traveling behind the Ford hit the woman as she was in the right lane. She died of her injuries.
WSP is looking for witnesses who might have seen the incident, along with information regarding the semi-truck and-or who was driving the semi-truck at the time of this collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patrick Lockwood at 509-249-6743 or the WSP tip line at 509- 249-6700.
