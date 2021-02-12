The Washington State Patrol said there were 216 crashes Friday in the Yakima, Sunnyside, Walla Walla and Tri-Cities areas due to snowy road conditions.
“The best advice we can give for motorists right now is if you don't have to drive don't do it,” said Trooper Daniel Mosqueda.
One trooper was struck on Interstate 182 near Road 68 in Pasco and transported to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, Mosqueda said.
About 2 inches of snow fell Friday morning and afternoon in Yakima, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
But heavier snowfall is forecast through Saturday morning, when wind chills could reach as low as -2 and another 1-2 inches of snow is expected.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from until 4 p.m. Saturday in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys and the Lower Columbia Basin.
Snow will ease up Sunday, with more snow anticipated Sunday night. Freezing rain is possible Monday.
Drivers should proceed with caution while traveling along I-90, I 82 and US-395.
Meagan Lott, communications manager at the Washington State Department of Transportation, said crews are hard at work clearing the roads.
"We had crews out all day clearing the snow and trying to prevent ice with the temperatures being so low. We've got 24-hour coverage from them in the coming days," said Lott.
This story has been updated with new information.