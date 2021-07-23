A 20-year-old man was injured in what the Washington State Patrol said was a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 90 Thursday.
Troopers say the man was hit by a vehicle as he walked along the shoulder of eastbound I-90 just east of the west Ellensburg interchange on-ramp around 1:10 a.m. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a broken leg, according to a State Patrol news release.
Investigators believe the man was hit by a passenger car that would have damage to the right side of the front bumper or the right front quarter panel from the crash, the release said.
Troopers say the incident highlights the dangers of walking on interstate highways.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call State Patrol Detective Ryan Los at 509-925-2698.