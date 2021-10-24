A driver was killed Saturday evening after colliding with a semi truck southeast of Toppenish.
The Washington State Patrol hasn’t released any information about the driver, pending notification of family.
About 6:30 p.m., the driver was headed south on Meyers Road in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, blew through a stop sign and collided with a 2019 Peterbilt headed west on SR 22, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The Peterbilt was hauling two trailers, the release said.
The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene and it wasn’t known if the driver was wearing a seat belt, the release said.
The driver of the Peterbilt, 44-year-old Rubaldino Espinotrejo of Yakima, was wearing a seat belt and uninjured, the release said.
