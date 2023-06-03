The town of Naches, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the Washington State Department of Transportation are studying ways to improve safety and bicycle and pedestrian connections along U.S. Highway 12 in Naches.
WSDOT officials are asking Naches-area residents and other U.S. 12 corridor users to provide feedback through an online or in-person survey about pedestrian and bicycle activity and improvements they would like to see in the future.
“Naches is growing in popularity and with seasonal heavy traffic, including semi-trucks and freight traffic along U.S. 12, there are safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians,” WSDOT announced in a news release on the survey.
“While parallel roads are designated as bike or non-motorized routes, cycling still frequently occurs along sections of U.S. 12. Additionally, pedestrians in Naches can be found crossing the highway at several unmarked and uncontrolled locations to access businesses and local schools," the news release stated.
“As a result, safety and access control along U.S. 12 is a growing concern and priority for WSDOT, YVCOG, the town of Naches and the community."
The study area includes the U.S. 12 corridor between Allan Road and Jennings Lane, a 1.6-mile stretch of highway. It includes U.S. 12 intersections with Allan Road, Kellowry Road, Shafer Avenue, Naches Road and Jennings Lane.
The survey is available online in English and Spanish through June 15, or in person at the Naches Town Hall, 29 E. Second St. Naches Town Hall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Access the survey at wsdot.wa.gov. Click on the Construction & Planning tab, then on “Search Studies” to find the U.S. 12 Naches Active Transportation Corridor Study.
The Naches Community Library at 303 Naches Ave. has free Wi-Fi access for those who wish to participate in the online survey.
“WSDOT will work closely with project partners, stakeholders and community members to gather feedback to understand issues in the study area, as well as develop a list of solutions and strategies that will be effective and sustainable if implemented,” the news release stated.
A final report on the survey and recommendations based on its results will be issued sometime during the fall or winter.
For more information, contact Paul Gonseth, WSDOT planning engineer, at 509-577-1630 or email Paul.Gonseth@wsdot.wa.gov.
