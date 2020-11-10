UPDATE 9:08 p.m. - The state Department of Transportation says it expects crews will have Interstate 90 back open around 10 p.m.
More than 70 miles of Interstate 90 is closed because of multiple crashes and spinouts caused by drivers fighting slick roads and snow flurries, the state Department of Transportation said.
The highway is closed in both directions from near North Bend to just outside Ellensburg while workers try and get the road clear, according to the department. So far there's no estimate on when the road will reopen.