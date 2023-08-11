Rock blasting closures will resume Wednesday, Aug. 16, on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.
WSDOT and contractor crews will close I-90 for approximately one hour at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. During rock blasting closures, eastbound travelers will be stopped at exit 64 and westbound travelers will be stopped at exit 70 near Easton.
Rock blasting is scheduled to occur one to two times per week throughout the rest of summer and into the fall, one hour before sunset, and the closure will last up to one hour, WSDOT announced.
This work is part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes between the Cabin Creek interchange and the West Easton interchange.
To check the latest traffic conditions and road construction project status, visit the WSDOT real time travel map online.
