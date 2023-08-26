Rock blasting operations near Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass have been rescheduled for Tuesday night, Aug. 29, state officials said.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews had planned to close I-90 for approximately one hour at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 for rock blasting, but the work was postponed to Tuesday due to rain over the Cascade Mountains.
During rock blasting closures, eastbound travelers on I-90 will be stopped at milepost 63 and westbound travelers will be stopped at exit 70 near Easton.
Rock blasting is scheduled to occur one to two times per week throughout the rest of summer and into the fall, one hour before sunset, and the closure will last up to one hour, WSDOT reported.
This work is part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes between the Cabin Creek interchange and the West Easton interchange.
For more information on WSDOT construction projects and highway information, visit the agency's real time travel map online.
