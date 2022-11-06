Early winter storms brining snow and high winds to the Cascades have prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, snow and slush were reported on Interstate 90’s Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT reported on its website. Chains are required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive, with oversized vehicles prohibited, eastbound from milepost 47 (five miles west of the summit near Denny Creek) and westbound from milepost 71, near Easton.
“Travelers will experience added travel time and delays due to adverse weather conditions,” WSDOT reported on its website.
On U.S. Highway 12’s White Pass, light snow was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday, with WSDOT requiring traction tires for all vehicles, and chains for vehicles with greater than 10,000 GVW (gross vehicle weight). Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 was briefly closed Saturday due to multiple collisions and vehicle spinouts, WSDOT reported. As of 10:15 a.m. Sunday, compact snow was reported on the roadway, with identical travel requirements as White Pass.
For up-to-date information, visit the wsdot.com and click on the Mountain Passes link.
