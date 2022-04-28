More data and analysis are needed on proposals to address the aging roadways and crowded intersections of the West Powerhouse Road area in northwest Yakima, a state Department of Transportation spokesperson says.
About a dozen options remain under consideration as WSDOT officials review input from an online open house conducted in late March and early April, with the three-way intersection between U.S. 12 and Powerhouse and Ackley roads the top area of concern.
“We certainly appreciate the feedback from travelers through the West Powerhouse online open house,” Summer Derrey, regional spokesperson for WSDOT, wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Many travelers agreed that improvements need to be done at the Ackley Road area and we agree, which is why it is our highest priority and is currently back in our traffic office for further analysis.
“The final recommendations list has been narrowed down to about a dozen options. We will share that information in about a month after the traffic office finishes their additional analysis on Ackley Road,” Derrey added. “The recommendations list will establish a direction for agencies (WSDOT, City of Yakima and Yakima County) to apply for grants for project funding.”
Besides receiving numerous comments and suggestions from motorists, the Yakima Valley cycling community had an interest in the study requesting bike paths, she said.
Nine different roundabouts, significant changes to U.S. 12 and 40th Avenue intersections and new park and ride lots and bus lanes are among the solutions proposed to solve the traffic crunch on West Powerhouse Road and the adjacent area.
The 2.5-mile stretch of Powerhouse Road from the Old Naches Highway/U.S. 12 intersection in Gleed to the 40th Avenue intersection near Fred Meyer in Yakima is a rural, two-lane road which has seen major increases in traffic and surrounding development in the past 20-plus years, Derrey said, adding there have been no major upgrades to the corridor in recent memory.
WSDOT’s most recent traffic counts from 2020 show average daily traffic volume of 19,000 vehicles on U.S. 12 between the Ackley Road intersection and the 40th Avenue interchange. Derrey noted that 2020 traffic volumes are likely lower than current levels due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions during most of the year.
An estimated 24,000 vehicles went through the 40th Avenue intersections with Fruitvale Boulevard and West Powerhouse Road each day in 2021, according to WSDOT statistics, with 10,000 vehicles observed each day on Powerhouse at 40th Avenue and about 7,500 vehicles daily at Pecks Canyon Road.
In July 2021, WSDOT asked Yakima-area residents to participate in an online survey to provide input on West Powerhouse Road and surrounding areas.
More than 1,000 responses were collected and significant majorities of respondents said improving Powerhouse Road for cars and improving its intersections were most important priority. Another area receiving significant support was providing space for pedestrians and bicycles.
The cost of solutions for upgrading most or all of West Powerhouse Road to a three-lane road with curb, gutter, sidewalk and bike lanes range from $6.1 million to $9 million, and one- or two-lane roundabouts at various intersections in the area have cost estimates between $510,000 and $5.9 million.
A final solutions list is likely to be adopted in late spring or early summer, Derrey said.
