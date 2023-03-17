A yearlong study of the traffic congestion and safety issues on State Route 24 between Interstate 82 and Moxee has generated a variety of potential solutions.
Washington State Department of Transportation officials have conducted two surveys and had an open house to generate feedback on those solutions, and they hope to recommend some of them later this spring.
“Over the last several years, growth and development in East Valley have increased demand on the transportation system, resulting in travel delay,” WSDOT officials state on their website, saying they are working with local leaders to make improvements.
The study, with full details available at wsdot.wa.gov, covers the SR 24 corridor in the East Valley area. This includes roughly 5 miles of state highway from I-82 to just east of Moxee, near the SR 24/Walters Road intersection; north of SR 24 to Norman Road near Terrace Heights; and south of SR 24 to the Rattlesnake Hills.
This process began last summer, with motorists and residents of the East Valley and Moxee areas providing examples of the problems they have encountered traveling through the SR 24 corridor.
Possible solutions
A list of proposed solutions, with preliminary cost estimates, was released in February as part of the second SR 24 corridor survey. They include additional highway lanes, roundabouts at SR 24 intersections, and multi-use pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Some of the ideas:
• The most expensive, and most popular, solution is adding lanes to provide two lanes of highway in each direction from the SR 24/University Parkway intersection to Bell Road near Moxee. Currently, SR 24 narrows to one lane of traffic in each direction east of the University Parkway traffic signal, and traffic backups often develop there.
Adding those additional lanes of pavement, at a preliminary cost of $11.5 million to $15.4 million, would improve travel times but potentially increase the amount of vehicle crashes, WSDOT reported.
• A similar solution involves restriping the highway between University Parkway and Moxee Avenue to add one lane in each direction, costing an estimated $6.2 million to $8.2 million. Again, WSDOT’s report believes this would improve travel times but could worsen the crash rate.
• One possible solution that could improve both the travel times and crash rates would be retaining one lane of travel in each direction over that stretch of SR 24 while adding roundabouts at University Parkway, Birchfield Road and Beaudry Road intersections, all of which currently use traffic signals. This has a preliminary cost estimate of $7 million to $9.3 million, WSDOT reported.
There are three dozen other solutions listed for individual intersections and specific areas of the SR 24 corridor. They include multi-use paths and/or bicycle lanes, roundabouts at specific intersections, and the addition of right- or left-turn lanes.
Fall survey results
WSDOT surveyed community members on how they use the SR 24 corridor, areas of concern and recommendations for improvements in a fall 2022 online survey. More than 900 people participated.
Among the survey’s findings:
• The top used intersections with backups and concerns were Beaudry Road, University Parkway, Birchfield Road, Faucher Road and Bell Road/West Moxee Avenue.
• 79% of the respondents said they make route changes to avoid SR 24 at peak travel times.
• 56% of the respondents said they use SR 24 multiple times per day.
• 78% of the respondents said the reason for collisions or near misses is too much traffic.
• Top solutions for improving SR 24 include adding lanes or improving the road for cars, improving intersections, improving the road for freight vehicles such as large semitrucks, and fixing high-crash areas.
• About 40% of respondents said public transportation services are needed.
The second online survey, which included a Feb. 13 in-person open house at Moxee Elementary School, asked 12 specific questions with multiple choice answers. These began with an overall solution to SR 24 corridor congestion, then addressed specific intersections, pedestrian and bicycle path possibilities and the potential of additional public transportation options.
WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derrey said the second online survey closed March 3, and those results will be incorporated into a WSDOT planning engineer Paul Gonseth’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.