Traction requirements are in effect on I-82 at Manastash Ridge and I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass following a wintry storm, according to news releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Traction tires are required on I-82 at Manastash Ridge and chains are required for vehicles over 10,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight. Oversized vehicles are prohibited from mile zero at Ellensburg to milepost 28 near Selah in both directions.
Chains are required for all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Travelers will experience added travel time and delays because of the adverse weather conditions, according to the release.
