The Washington State Department of Transportation advises the use of traction tires on U.S. 12 in both directions from milepost 146 to milepost 156 near Dead Man's Curve.
The advisory began at 3:35 a.m. Nov. 2, and will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release early Wednesday morning.
Current weather conditions and live traffic cameras for Yakima and the nearby mountain passes are available on the YHR weather page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.