A 75-year-old Yakima man was in fair condition Sunday at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, after a Saturday evening crash at the Interstate 82 interchange with North First Street and U.S. Highway 12.
Steven S. Hill was injured when the 2006 Nissan Frontier he was driving collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patrick Quillen, 58, of Port Orchard, about 6:20 p.m. Quillen was not injured. Both pickups were totalled.
According to a Washington State Patrol news release, Hill had been heading north on North First Street when he entered I-82 heading the wrong way. Quillen had been headed east on I-82 and was exiting to westbound Highway 12. The vehicles collided head-on.
The State Patrol is investigating.