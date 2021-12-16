Billy Kivett moved from gravestone to gravestone in Tahoma Cemetery Thursday morning, placing a wreath, straightening the red bow and reading aloud the name of a fallen veteran.
Active military members, veterans and other volunteers spent the morning placing about 2,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Yakima cemetery, 1802 Tahoma Ave., ahead of the VFW Auxiliary’s ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Kivett volunteers at the event each year to remember the sacrifices of military veterans, he said.
“It’s our way of showing honor for our brothers and sisters we’ve lost,” the former VFW post commander said. “They’re still a part of us. They’re a part of our Christmas, and they’re a part of our lives.”
The public ceremony on Saturday coincides with the national Wreaths Across America Day to remember fallen veterans at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 states. Active military will also be honored at the local event.
The volunteers were instructed to read the names memorialized on each gravestone, organizer Dianne Hall with the Auxiliary said.
“This way, the person is not forgotten,” Hall said.
For 1st Lt. Paula Ramirez, being at the cemetery to place the wreaths was an emotional and moving experience.
“Physically being here is a great way to remember and honor,” she said.
Seeing the soldiers’ graves, thinking of their service and reading the names was something new for Ramirez, who is with the Yakima Readiness Center. It was her first time attending the event.
“It brings tears to my eyes,” she said.
Lower Valley
Active service members and fallen veterans will be honored in the Lower Valley Saturday. A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery, near North Elm Street and North Willoughby Road.
The ceremony, hosted by the Grandview post of the American Legion, includes the presentation of 535 service-specific wreaths honoring service members in each of the branches of the Armed Forces, as well as those who were prisoners of war and those whose last known status is missing in action, according to a news release.
“Specifically recognizing POWs and MIAs highlights the ultimate personal sacrifices of these men and women,” retired Navy Commander and Grandview Wreaths Across America committee co-chair Sally Van Horn said in the release.
