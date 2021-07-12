More offices and workplaces are returning to normal operations following the state’s June 30 reopening.
WorkSource offices in Kittitas, Yakima, Klickitat and Skamania counties are now open to the general public. People who need job search, training and career counseling help can visit a WorkSource office without an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Businesses can also contact staff for assistance, according to a news release.
The Yakima office is open at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap, just south of Costco.
Yakima Municipal Court is relaxing some COVID rules. Starting Tuesday, social distancing will not be required and members of the public can personally attend court. Livestreaming will end, as it has in Yakima Superior Court.
People who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks in Municipal Court, a news release from the city said. Unvaccinated people are encouraged to continue to wear masks while attending court.