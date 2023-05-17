High temperatures are expected to exceed heat records as a string of 90-degree plus weather days are predicted in the Yakima Valley.
Those working outdoors, along with their supervisors, will need to take precautions and follow the state’s excessive heat rules where applicable.
One group used to hot temperatures and intense midday sunshine are road construction workers. About 15 of them were working Tuesday morning on the Ahtanum Road rebuilding project near 52nd Avenue, with flaggers wearing fluorescent neck shades.
“When it’s going to be hot, we have safety meetings and go over heat safety,” said Rick Traub, project superintendent with contractor Total Site Services out of the Tri-Cities. “(Workers) will wear wet rags around their heads to keep cool.”
Traub said while moving work shifts to early-morning hours is not possible due to the noise of road construction, he tries to schedule his crew for four 10-hour days to give workers three days off during warm late-spring and summer months.
Heat protections and regulations for outdoor workers are set by the state’s Department of Labor and Industries, which has proposed new heat protections for outdoor workers expected to take effect next month.
Current L&I protections for outdoor workers begin at 52 degrees for workers in nonbreathable clothing, 77 degrees for workers in double layer woven clothes like jackets and sweatshirts, and 89 degrees for all other clothing.
The rules defines outdoor workers as those who work outdoors for more than 15 minutes in an hour.
When temperatures are above those thresholds, employers should provide one quart of drinking water per hour for workers and inform them of the risks of heat-related illness. The current rules encourage employees and employers to stay hydrated and look for signs of heat illness.
The new rules, which L&I tentatively plans to implement next month, will have lower temperature standards for heat protections and more requirements for water, shade and heat waves.
Temperatures remain above average
The Yakima Valley saw its first 90-degree temperature of the season on Saturday, but the thermometer is expected to rise beyond that mark as this weekend approaches, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office say.
Temperatures are predicted to reach the low to mid-90s by Friday and Saturday, which would set new records in Yakima.
“This is close to 15 degrees above average for this time of year in the Yakima Valley,” said Cole Evans, a meteorologist with the NWS Pendleton office. “High atmospheric pressure is sitting over us, and that allows the air to warm over time.”
After a week of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, Yakima Air Terminal recorded high temperatures of 89 degrees on Friday, Sunday and Monday, May 12, 14 and 15, with Saturday, May 12, reaching 90 degrees.
While none of those set records – a heat wave with temperatures reaching 95 and 96 on those dates hit the Yakima Valley in 1949 – two records could be broken later this week.
The Yakima temperature records for May 19 (88 degrees in 2008) and May 20 (89 degrees in 1958) could be broken, as the NWS expects high temperatures later this week to reach 91 degrees on Thursday, 94 on Friday and 95 on Saturday.
“We are expecting the heat to peak sometime over the weekend,” Evans said. “It’s always tricky to look too far ahead, but we could see temperatures closer to normal by next week.”
Sunnyside also is expected to be hot this week, as the NWS predicts highs of 92 on Thursday and 95 on Friday and Saturday.
The weather service forecast is similar for Ellensburg, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon on Thursday. Highs there will be slightly cooler than the Yakima Valley, with temperatures predicted to peak at 91 degrees on Friday and 90 on Saturday.
Reporter Jasper Kenzo Sundeen contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.