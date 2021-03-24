CHELAN — Construction workers on Friday unearthed human remains believed to be at least a few hundred years old.
The crew was working at a rental property in Chelan when the operator of an excavator noticed a human skull in the ground, the Chelan County Coroner's Office said in a news release.
He also found an upper arm bone, shin bone, lower jaw, and some small rib fragments. Work was stopped and authorities called.
Officials consulted with the state forensic anthropologist, Dr. Kathy Taylor, and the remains were determined to be Native American, the release said.
Dr. Guy Tasa, the state physical anthropologist with the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, surveyed the site Monday with a representative of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and found more bones.
The age of the bones is unclear. According to Coroner Wayne Harris, the remains could be anywhere from a few hundred years to a few thousand years old. Harris said the remains could be carbon dated to better determine their age, but tribal members fear that could destroy the remains.
The site will be further investigated by an archaeologist after permits are obtained, the release said. That could take up to 60 days.
The skeletal remains will be placed in a cedar box once the investigation is complete and interred at a cemetery on property that belongs to the Wapato Tribe, near the Mill Bay Casino, the release said.
The public is asked to stay out of the area. Any remains or Native American artifacts found are to be turned over to local law enforcement, the coroner, or the proper representative from the Colville tribe.