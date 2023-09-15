Repair work is scheduled for two bridges in the Naches Ranger District near Boulder Cave and the Bumping River, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The first bridge repair projects will temporarily close the Boulder Cave (Cliffdell) Bridge on Forest Service Road No. 1706 from Monday through Sept. 24. The bridge, which is 24 miles northwest of Naches along State Route 410, will be closed to repair the concrete surface and asphalt patch the bridge approaches, the Forest Service said in a news release.
The last day for this season for the Boulder Cave day use site is Sunday to allow for the bridge refurbishment work to begin. The regular off-season closure of the day-use site will go into effect on Wednesday, officials said.
The last week of September, the contractor will begin work on the Bumping River (Halfway Flats) Bridge, which is located on Forest Service Road No. 1709, roughly 26 miles northwest of Naches off State Route 410. Repairs will address deferred maintenance needs including replacing timber curbs, railing and sidewalk plank decking, officials said.
Both bridges received heavy use during the Schneider Springs Fire in the late summer and early fall of 2021.
