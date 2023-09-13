A grind and overlay project on West Nob Hill Boulevard between 13th and 29th avenues will no longer require overnight closures, the city of Yakima announced.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, work hours for the resurfacing project have changed from overnight to daytime, the city announced in a news release.
As a result, drivers can anticipate intermittent lane closures eastbound or westbound in the 16-block project work area rather than a complete closure of Nob Hill Boulevard.
The project began June 26 and is expected to last until mid-October. Access to properties in the project area will be maintained as best as possible.
In recent weeks the project had required overnight closures on Nob Hill between 13th and 29th, with additional overnight closures anticipated this week prior to Monday’s announcement.
The schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.
The speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within Yakima is 20 mph.
Contact Acting Construction Supervisor Dana Kallevig at 509-249-6813 for more information about the project.
