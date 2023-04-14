UNION GAP — Site work has begun and supporters of a new library and community center plan an official groundbreaking in May. But reaching this point has challenged those supporters in ways they never anticipated.
As expected, the project has been impacted in multiple ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain issues and construction cost increases that sent supporters seeking more funding. Mark Crouchet, chairman of the nonprofit Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center, summed it up simply.
"This has been a long process," he said in describing community members' work, which began in 2015.
Crouchet joined other members of the nonprofit along with city and Yakima Valley Libraries officials at a public meeting Tuesday at Union Gap School. They provided project updates, took comments and answered questions at the meeting, which also included the chance to apply for library cards.
Union Gap’s last public library closed in December 2012. It was inside the old City Hall building, which was demolished in 2015 because of black mold.
The 5,000-square-foot Union Gap Library and Community Center will occupy the northwest end of the city’s Civic Campus at 102 W. Ahtanum Road, across from City Hall and the police department. BORArchitecture designed the structure, which will be built by Concord Construction Inc.
Official groundbreaking for the Union Gap Library and Community Center will happen next month, but site work began this week. A rectangle of grass along Ahtanum Road north of Union Gap City Hall is no more; small bulldozers have turned some of the earth within the now-fenced-in area and are being stored there along with other equipment.
The project could be finished late this year or early next year. A potential delay could come if blacktopping the parking lot isn't completed before asphalt plants close for the winter months.
As shown in design documents on the nonprofit's website, the structure will feature a central lobby that provides access to the library and the community center. Though the library system and the city have an agreement that still needs to be solidified, they will share utility costs. The city will outfit and supply the community center, which won't be staffed, and provide janitorial services to the center and the library.
The required majority of Union Gap voters approved a levy annexing the proposed library into the Yakima Valley Libraries district. It involved a property tax increase of about 43 cents per $1,000 in property value. That’s $43 annually for a house valued at $100,000, or $65 for a house valued at $150,000.
Yakima Valley Libraries will operate the library as its 17th branch, said Candelaria Mendoza, executive director of the library system. Library system officials are excited about the new branch, she said, and will supply materials and provide programming.
Dennis Henne, public works director for the city of Union Gap, noted that city officials plan to bring the senior nutrition program back to the community center. That program — People for People Meals on Wheels — has been held at the Ahtanum Youth Activities Park, and director Lorena Fernandez looks forward to seeing it come to the new community center.
Fernandez attended the meeting Tuesday in that role and as a Union Gap resident. She was excited to see that site work has begun.
Henne detailed the approximately $3.75 million in federal, state, city and county grants that are funding construction. Members of the Friends nonprofit have also worked with local businesses to raise funds through book sales and Dining for Dollars events, along with community donations and other fundraisers such as legacy bricks.
Julie Schilling, vice chair of the nonprofit, said Dining for Dollars events are planned at Sea Galley in late April and Jean's Cottage Inn in late May. More information will be available on the nonprofit's website and its Facebook page.
"Everybody's working to get this project done," Schilling said. She and others on the nonprofit's board of directors appreciate the support of Union Gap citizens in keeping the dream of a library and community center alive.
"This is amazing that we are finally here," she said.
